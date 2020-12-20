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Concretion Balls on Earth,, Mudfossil University
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37 views • December 20, 2020
Concretion Balls on Earth,, Earth is covered with BALLS of many sizes and types that cannot be explained so are called Concretions. I will show dozens of examples and the Biology that these balls really were... some INCREDIBLY large.
Mudfossil University,, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pNOtPxKwjdc
QUOTE ,, A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots. Marcus Garvey
Mudfossil University,, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pNOtPxKwjdc
QUOTE ,, A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots. Marcus Garvey
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