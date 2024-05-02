Essential Somatics Movement - A Horse Tale

Teresa Ojinma is a Kinesiologist and Essential Somatics Movement Teacher that I have been working with since our interview on January 29, 2024 which can be seen here https://www.youtube.com/live/BaqOdiJz...





Teresa Ojinma is the owner of Home Fitness Plus in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada serving in her community as a Clinical Exercise Physiologist, Kinesiologist and Essential Somatics Movement Teacher, with a mission to empower people through love, relationship, connection, education, application and practice, to know and understand the responsibility we have as human beings to gain a greater self-awareness that leads to transformation, restoration, healing, freedom and success in all areas of life.

Teresa has a wonderful story of her own journey to health; from getting her thoughts in line with the Truth of Yah's word, and allowing the Holy Spirit to guide her to just what she needed when she needed it, learning to let go of mindsets that were a hindrance to her healing, along with a testimony of the faithfulness of the Body of Messiah to be his hands and feet of love. All who take the time to listen to Teresa's story will certainly come away blessed, hopeful and empowered to face the giants in their own lives.





https://homefitnessplus.ca/









Teresa has been working with another colleague of ours Nicole Kallstrom a World Champion Barrel Racer who I also interviewed on 9/27/23 which can be seen here





• Nicole Kallstrom shares her ATB schoo...





Her website is www.honorinhorses.com where she shares many videos and blogs about her experiences. Nicole is wife to an amazing husband, Uriah; mama to a beautiful daughter, Kadima (+ 7 mares), a past world record holder in barrel racing, riding instructor, clinician and life-long learner with a heart full of joy in our heavenly Father.





Teresa and Nicole have been collaborating on many healing adventures for clients both human and equestrian. I can hardly wait to hear about their adventures and discoveries.





