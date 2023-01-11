The world must abandon objective truth in order to take the place of God, but subjectivity only ushers the way for chaos it doesn’t provide a stable foundation for the creation and maintenance of a prosperous society. When man decides what is right and what is wrong, right and wrong will inevitable be bent to justify the desires of men whether those desires sacrifice the sovereignty of others or not, whether those desires harm others or not, whether those desires take from others or not. There is no unity in subjectivity only individuals vying for power over others. Objective truth, on the other hand, unifies us all under the same set of rules. No matter your age, ethnicity, or sex, we are bound together equally by values provided to us from a super natural source beyond our individual wants. If equity is what we are after, which can be simply defined as “fairness”, then objective truth is the only way to save ourselves from the insatiable appetites for destruction that the world wants for all of its disciples.





https://www.frontpagemag.com/is-the-west-living-in-the-end-of-days/





https://www.al.com/news/2023/01/women-can-be-prosecuted-for-taking-abortion-pills-says-alabama-attorney-general.html





ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/EPISODE-6-IS-THE-WEST-LIVING-IN-THE-END-OF-DAYS-e1tbsk8