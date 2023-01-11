Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EPISODE 6: IS THE WEST LIVING IN THE END OF DAYS?
35 views
channel image
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
Published 18 hours ago |

The world must abandon objective truth in order to take the place of God, but subjectivity only ushers the way for chaos it doesn’t provide a stable foundation for the creation and maintenance of a prosperous society. When man decides what is right and what is wrong, right and wrong will inevitable be bent to justify the desires of men whether those desires sacrifice the sovereignty of others or not, whether those desires harm others or not, whether those desires take from others or not. There is no unity in subjectivity only individuals vying for power over others. Objective truth, on the other hand, unifies us all under the same set of rules. No matter your age, ethnicity, or sex, we are bound together equally by values provided to us from a super natural source beyond our individual wants. If equity is what we are after, which can be simply defined as “fairness”, then objective truth is the only way to save ourselves from the insatiable appetites for destruction that the world wants for all of its disciples. 


https://www.frontpagemag.com/is-the-west-living-in-the-end-of-days/


https://www.al.com/news/2023/01/women-can-be-prosecuted-for-taking-abortion-pills-says-alabama-attorney-general.html


ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/EPISODE-6-IS-THE-WEST-LIVING-IN-THE-END-OF-DAYS-e1tbsk8

Keywords
americacommunismsocialism

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket