"Well, I expect to be bombing. The military is raring to go" - Trump - clip 1, phone interview

"Well, I expect to be bombing. The military is raring to go." - Trump

Adding, Prof Marandi posted on X today:

"Everyone should immediately leave the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi, and Kuwait. Sailors on all ships in the Persian Gulf must also prepare to evacuate their ships. This is especially urgent for ships near the Strait of Hormuz, which will be destroyed first. Time is running out." - Professor Marandi