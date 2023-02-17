2/13/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 86: More and more Asian people have started to actively learn more about our protests

https://gettr.com/post/p289j25d0a8

2/13/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 86: At our protest site in the building where Paul Hastings office is located, our fellow fighters met a lady and a student from Myanmar, both of them expressed their support for and understanding of our protest. More and more Asian people have started to actively learn more about our protests.

#peacefulprotest #NFSC #PaulHastings #OMelvenyMyers #OMM #CCPinfiltration #LucDespins #WeijianShan





2/13/2023 对邪恶说不第86天：在普衡总部办公大楼的抗议现场，战友们碰到了来自缅甸的一位女士和学生，他们都表示了对我们抗议的理解和支持。越来越多的亚裔人开始主动了解我们的抗议活动

#和平抗议 #新中国联邦 #普衡 #美迈斯 #中共渗透 #卢克 #单伟建





