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STEW PETERS WITH KAREN KINGSTON - BIOLOGICAL WARFARE ON KIDS: MANDATES IMPACT KIDS DOWN TO AGE 6
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71 views • October 01, 2021
Credit to Stew Peters
Former Pfizer Employee and BioTech Analyst, Karen Kingston, joined Stew Peters to discuss the unlawful, unconstitutional, overreaching tyrannical mandates being pushed on kids as young as kindergarten.
https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
Former Pfizer Employee and BioTech Analyst, Karen Kingston, joined Stew Peters to discuss the unlawful, unconstitutional, overreaching tyrannical mandates being pushed on kids as young as kindergarten.
https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
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