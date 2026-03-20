“Even animals can tell enemy from friend by instinct. Yet Arab leaders still see their worst enemies as friends… utter foolishness” - Leader of Ansar Allah, Sayyed Abdulmalik Badreddine al-Houthi

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The leader of Ansar Allah, Sayyed Abdulmalik Badreddine al-Houthi (Yemen):
“If surrender were the right choice, the Quran would have said: ‘When the Jews attack you — surrender.’”
“Even animals can tell enemy from friend by instinct. Yet Arab leaders still see their worst enemies as friends… utter foolishness.”
Vid: @uphold_reality