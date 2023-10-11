Create New Account
The Palestinians Had NO OTHER OPTIONS – Norman Finkelstein
Published 17 hours ago

MIRRORED from The Jimmy Dore Show

10 Oct 2023 

Reports describing the violence during the recent assault by Hamas fighters on Israel have been nothing short of shocking. Also shocking, however, has been the treatment of Palestinians for more than half a century by Israeli occupiers.


Guest host Craig Jardula and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger talk to professor and author Norman Finkelstein about the failure of Palestinian efforts at nonviolent protest and the nearly non-existent options available to Gazans under blockade.


Follow Prof. Finkelstein on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/normfinkelstein

