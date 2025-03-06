The Devices, Divides and Definition of Identitarians with Marja West

Have you noticed that identifying with certain things can be quite detrimental to one's true identity? Ironic? Depends on the issue and one's energetic investment into it I suppose. This goes beyond the simple terms of identity politics and such. Egregors, Pendulums, Echo Chambers oh my! haha.. There's so much to understand and navigate through in life regarding our own consciousness aside from the massive exterior influences out there in the collective consciousness, subconscious & unconsciousness that is "virtually" all on display for most to witness in the manifested ethers on earth via the ethernet/internet. As discussed in this episode with the magnificent Marja West; the internet, with the uprise in availability & social media, has had too much influence on many minds that lack a proper foundation of self awareness. Why would so many fleeting fads sweep up millions per week by a simple meme, tik tok video, or hashtag? It doesn't sound that extreme on the surface, but when people take these things into their identity, things change when the untamed ego attaches to it and unreasonably defends it.





This subject is really significant and Marja does a great job with unpacking it with us. This may be one of the underlying causal factors as to why so many people are caught on the spokes of the various divisive social dilemmas. Marja is quite the expert regarding psychology and the overall mechanics of the mind, body & spirit, in which she has several courses and services that has helped thousands heal, become more of their true authentic self, and also become teachers themselves.





