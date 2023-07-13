NOT DONE YET! Coming back after Earth quake, Tsunami, Homeless, and 2x STAGE 4 BLOOD CANCER

I'm DC (David Charles) learning to live again, starting again after losing everything. In 2011 I was living in Japan, in a small town between Sendai, and the coast of Miyagi. On March 11th 2011 we were hit by a 9 plus Magnitude Earthquake, and Tsunami. After 9 months of scrounging for food and water, cleaning up, rebuilding and helping others. I visited my family in Australia for Christmas. While there I was diagnosed very high stage 4 Blood cancer, that has no cure, the best I could hope for is a remission. This left me homeless, my career and business gone, and in limbo, my wife in Japan had to leave it all behind to come and support me. After chemo and radiation, then 14months of more "maintenance" chemotherapy, and 2 years to the day of the first diagnoses I was diagnosed as very high stage 4 again! After going through more chemotherapy, and then a stem-cell transplant that almost killed me, and did briefly. I was bed ridden for years, couldn't walk, or barley move in any way. Years of Depression, Anxiety, Stress, Frustration, Anger. How did I come back? Now I am Learning to live again.

