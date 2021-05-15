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** 2nd AMENDMENT UNDER ATTACK ** Biden & Harris Aim To Destroy Gun Industry – Tucker Carlson - 14/May/2021
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151 views • May 15, 2021
** Tucker Carlson Tonight – 14/May/2021
** GUN CRACKDOWN
** “RED FLAG” LAWS ARE EXPANDING ACROSS THE U.S.
** DEM SENATOR: RED FLAG LAWS NECESSARY TO SAVE LIVES
** RED FLAG LAWS COULD LEAD TO MORE GUN CONFISCATION
** FUTURE PRESIDENT KAMALA HAS SAID MANDATORY “ASSAULT WEAPON” BUYBACKS ARE A GOOD IDEA”
** BIDEN WANT TO REGULATE STABINZING BRACES
** GUN CRACKDOWN
** “RED FLAG” LAWS ARE EXPANDING ACROSS THE U.S.
** DEM SENATOR: RED FLAG LAWS NECESSARY TO SAVE LIVES
** RED FLAG LAWS COULD LEAD TO MORE GUN CONFISCATION
** FUTURE PRESIDENT KAMALA HAS SAID MANDATORY “ASSAULT WEAPON” BUYBACKS ARE A GOOD IDEA”
** BIDEN WANT TO REGULATE STABINZING BRACES
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