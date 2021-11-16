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Dr. Robert Malone: “The unfortunate truth is
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161 views • November 16, 2021
Dr. Robert Malone: “The unfortunate truth is that we have to let many children die before people wake up here… We rush forward… to harm and kill children… there will be infant mortality. There will be child damage…” White hats didn't expect people to get their kids vaccinated when the internet and even MSM is full of reports of vaccine side effects and deaths, but apparently the mind control is in on some people and that's why we're still in this shit and children will die from the vaccine to wake up the last group of sleepers.
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