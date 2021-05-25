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PostScript Interview - Karin Sokel Interviews John Petersen, Part One
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1 view • May 25, 2021
John Petersen was the presenter at the most recent TransitionTalks. In this first interview, Karin Sokel asks John about expanded awareness, how he gets his information, the nature of energy and the universe, and the ongoing orchestration of fear.
If you like this you may be interested in watching the replay of the original TransitionTalks presentation. Tickets are available here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/event/john-l-petersen-getting-ready-the-practical-process-of-preparation-for-the-coming-changes/ for a limited time.
And you are invited to visit us at https://www/ArlingtonInstitute.Org/Premium/ and sign up for a FREE membership. That way we can notify you when more content is released. See you there!
If you like this you may be interested in watching the replay of the original TransitionTalks presentation. Tickets are available here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/event/john-l-petersen-getting-ready-the-practical-process-of-preparation-for-the-coming-changes/ for a limited time.
And you are invited to visit us at https://www/ArlingtonInstitute.Org/Premium/ and sign up for a FREE membership. That way we can notify you when more content is released. See you there!
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