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Ominous Border Numbers Pour In
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120 views • April 25, 2021
President Trump repeated the cold hard truth threatening America’s survival that the psychotic left has turned into a mindless racist rallying cry.
And the numbers are staggering. When it comes to the seizure of drugs by border patrol so far in 2021. Methamphetamine seizures in 2021 are already at 91,031 compared to 85,348 in all of 2018. While cocaine and fentanyl are on pace to set new records.
And worst of all, those meaning to do all of us harm whether you be an illegal alien, legalized resident, or natural born U.S. Citizen. These aren’t the political talking points shoved down your throat by the Corporacratic propaganda media. As the establishment moves to strip Americans of their right to defend themselves. Statistically Americans live in a separate reality. Americans use their firearms defensively between 500,000 and 3 million times each year. And we need them now more than ever.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6081ead76f98c702acfe3d3d
And the numbers are staggering. When it comes to the seizure of drugs by border patrol so far in 2021. Methamphetamine seizures in 2021 are already at 91,031 compared to 85,348 in all of 2018. While cocaine and fentanyl are on pace to set new records.
And worst of all, those meaning to do all of us harm whether you be an illegal alien, legalized resident, or natural born U.S. Citizen. These aren’t the political talking points shoved down your throat by the Corporacratic propaganda media. As the establishment moves to strip Americans of their right to defend themselves. Statistically Americans live in a separate reality. Americans use their firearms defensively between 500,000 and 3 million times each year. And we need them now more than ever.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6081ead76f98c702acfe3d3d
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