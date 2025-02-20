BREAKING: Explosions in Bat Yam, Israel - 2 buses, part 2

BREAKING: Explosions in Bat Yam, Israel

Two buses exploded in Bat Yam, just south of Tel Aviv, followed by a third explosion in the area. No casualties have been reported, but Shin Bet has locked down the area and is controlling the flow of information.

Given the timing and nature of these incidents, serious questions need to be asked about whether this is a false flag operation designed to justify further escalation. We know their history....