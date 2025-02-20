BREAKING: Explosions in Bat Yam, Israel - 2 buses, part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: Explosions in Bat Yam, Israel
Two buses exploded in Bat Yam, just south of Tel Aviv, followed by a third explosion in the area. No casualties have been reported, but Shin Bet has locked down the area and is controlling the flow of information.
Given the timing and nature of these incidents, serious questions need to be asked about whether this is a false flag operation designed to justify further escalation. We know their history....