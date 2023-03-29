DELICIOUS POISONING: How our food systems are rigged for big fat profits - 20230328

DELICIOUS POISONING:

How our food systems are rigged for big fat profits.

— yum!

I have heard the current generation called Generation Rx because of the persistent stranglehold of medications and health interventions on our young people. Is Big Food combined with relentless injections from birth by pediatricians two important reasons the current generation of children are so unhealthy and obese?

Some of the people talking about this lately are Calley Means, Del Bigtree and Dr. Mark Hyman. I will share some clips of recent interviews and fill in with stories and experiences of my own. Lets begin with an interview by Russell Brand of Calley Means on the Stay Free” podcast entitled "WE'RE BEING POISONED!" | Coke Whistleblower EXPOSES Big Food. I will share several clips and comment between. Let’s begin with an introduction of Callie Means and the next big scheme of the American Pediatric Association to drug kids for life….





https://livewithyourbrainturnedon.substack.com/p/the-live-with-your-brain-turned-on-756

























