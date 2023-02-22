Trudeau's Strangler Cult, Tesla's Thuggee Graves

Episode 19 With David Hawkins - Tuesday, February 21st 2023





As we tighten the noose on the corruption and murder occurring worldwide we drill down on Trudeau and Patents used by Tesla in dealing with covering up crime scenes especially the 3500 mass graves that have not been exhumed that MUST BE to insure justice for the thousands of children murdered by a criminal enterprise operating in our world today.





David Hawkins' info:





Website: https://reversecsiscripts.com (Go to Playlist & Podcasts)

Podcast: https://hawkscafe.podbean.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CsiHawkins





**PLEASE SUPPORT DAVID AT:





- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/reverseCSI

- SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/reversecsi









JOIN US IN THIS FIGHT - SUPPORT TRUTH & JUSTICE





Join David Hawkins and Christopher James for high level AI discussions that our fellow man is simply not aware. We will address the powerful AI on the loose worldwide that is affecting and infecting our world today on ever level. We together are going to change this for our world.

Knowledge & Truth Is Our Armor





Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com





www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams Mon/Thurs 8pm EST

www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE

https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources





Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen





www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!





Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.





Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?."