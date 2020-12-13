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Michigan Gag Order Failed: Forensic Results of Dominion Machines Stealing Votes Leaked! (Salty Cracker)
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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86 views • December 13, 2020
What happens if Trump declares War on China before January 20th?

Cyber teams which examined Dominion Voting Systems machines in Antrim County, Michigan last weekend have found concrete proof of massive cyber election fraud, according to CDMedia.
The forensic audit of 22 Dominion Voting Systems machines had been authorized on December 4th by an Antrim County judge after it was found that the Dominion machines had flipped 6,000 votes in the historically Republican county from Trump to Biden.
On December 12th, another judge allowed Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to block the results of this forensic audit. However, some of the team’s findings were leaked to CDMedia, who published it yesterday. It was found that the voting machines had been connected to the Internet (which is illegal in the United States) and that fake ballots were sent in batches for “adjudication” in either Germany or Spain. “Adjudication” is a Dominion override function that is meant for a marginal number of ballots – not for 106,000 ballots, as was the case in Fulton County, Georgia.
CDMedia’s source, who took “great risk” in getting out this information said, “The evidence of fraud was not where we were looking. It was cleverly hidden in the error rate.”
The error rate for ballot verification was set to 1000s of times the legal rate and then massive amounts of fake ballots were sent to Europe, where they were “approved” and tabulated.
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dominionelection2020michiganfraud
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