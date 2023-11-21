Create New Account
The Layman's Course on Killing Cancer - Dr Richard Schulze by Sam Biser (4 of 12)
Sam Biser interviews Dr Richard Schulze on how he healed his heart, his 4th degree burned hand and helped patients on their deathbeds with cancer and other so called incurable diseases.


VOLUME 4

Section 17: Brain Cancer (continued)

Section 18: Bone Cancer

Section 19: Quackery

Section 20: Colon Cancer

Section 21: Crohn's Disease

Section 22: Leukemia

Section 23: Prostate Cancer

Section 24: Cold Sheet Treatment



www.herbdoc.com

steroidsbrain cancerleukemiafevercayennealoeprostate cancerbrain tumorcrohnsaloe veracastor oilcolitissunflower seedsdr richard schulzebladder infectionurinary tract infectionyellow dockdr john christopherincurables programsave your life video collectioncold sheet treatmentcayenne plasterlaymans course on killing cancerbone marrow transplant

