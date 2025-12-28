Russia-Iran Just Outsmarted NATO - End Of Western Dominance | Scott Ritter

"In this candid interview, former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter reacts to the recent New York City mayoral election and the escalating nuclear rhetoric between the US and Russia. Ritter dismisses the panic over the election of socialist Zohran Mamdani as NYC mayor, arguing that democracy is about the ""battleground of ideas"" and that the people have spoken. However, his tone shifts when discussing President Trump's recent comments on ""60 Minutes."" Ritter calls Trump ""one of the dumbest men in the world"" for confusing Russian nuclear propulsion tests (Burevestnik and Poseidon) with actual nuclear warhead tests. This misunderstanding, Ritter warns, has led Putin to order his Security Council to prepare for potential nuclear test readiness in response. Key topics discussed in this video: NYC Mayoral Election: Ritter defends the legitimacy of Zohran Mamdani's win and criticizes the lack of viable alternatives. Trump’s Nuclear Confusion: Why Trump’s inability to distinguish between delivery systems and warheads is dangerous. Putin’s Response: Analyzing Putin's order to prepare for nuclear tests after US accusations. Minuteman III Test: The reality behind the US missile test ordered by ""Secretary of War"" Pete Hegseth. Nuclear Arms Control: Ritter explains why US claims of secret Russian and Chinese testing are unfounded. Watch to understand why Scott Ritter believes specific words matter in nuclear diplomacy and why misinterpretation could lead to disaster. 🔔 Subscribe for more unfiltered geopolitical analysis and military insights! 👇 Comment Below: Do you think Trump's comments on nuclear testing were a dangerous mistake?

