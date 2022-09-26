The Trusted Digital Identity...

We stand at the divide between a free, personal-enterprise future and a
digital surveillance age in which the government sits in the middle of
every interaction Australians have with each other and with the
world.“We can apply AI, computer vision and facial recognition to create
a fully automated digital identity that can create a lot more trust
than a piece of paper does. We think identity needs to be reinvented.”
Incode uses the combination of AI technology and machine learning to
create a secure and privacy-enabled identity verification process that
eliminates the need for documentation.
By using biometrics as the primary means of verification, authentication is streamlined, whilst maintaining the elevated levels of security that people and organisations expect.
