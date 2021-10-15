Can a Gay Man Become Straight? Amazing Proof

Can a Gay Man Become Straight

I truly do believe that according to scripture that a gay man/woman cannot enter the Kingdom of Heaven. I also believe that people are gay only for the simple fact that they have not fully surrendered their life to Jesus. Every single person will struggle with sin if they do not fully surrender their life to Christ Jesus. Adam Hood who is a former homosexual shares with you why homosexuality is a SIN. If God can give Adam Hood an attraction to the opposite sex, He can to that to anyone who comes before Him and repents and becomes Born Again.



Leviticus 18:22, “You shall not lie with a male as one lies with a female; it is an abomination."



1 Corinthians 6:9-10, "Or do you not know that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived; neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor homosexuals, 10 nor thieves, nor the covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor swindlers, shall inherit the kingdom of God."



Romans 1:26-28, "For this reason God gave them over to degrading passions; for their women exchanged the natural function for that which is unnatural, 27 and in the same way also the men abandoned the natural function of the woman and burned in their desire toward one another, men with men committing indecent acts and receiving in their own persons the due penalty of their error. 28 And just as they did not see fit to acknowledge God any longer, God gave them over to a depraved mind, to do those things which are not proper."



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