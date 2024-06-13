Brighteon Broadcast News, June 13, 2024 – “Pagpag” cannibalism will see vax-terminated dead Americans recycled and fed to the living as “green” climate-friendly food

- Chinese drone technology, including search and rescue and kamikaze drones.

- Military capabilities and population vs. GDP. (2:35)

- US dependence on foreign supply chains and naval power. (9:33)

- Geopolitical tensions between US and #Russia, covering #Ukraine and economic sanctions. (30:29)

- The decline of America, including societal changes and economic challenges. (40:38)

- Pagpag recycled food in the Philippines, scavenging and selling leftover meat. (59:54)

- Selling edible insects in grocery stores.

- #Cannibalism and #depopulation in America. (1:12:20)

- AI, UFOs, and the war on truth with film director Chris Berg. (1:35:25)

- FBI investigation and government #tyranny. (1:43:16)

- Government lies about January 6th events. (1:52:28)

- Stolen elections, dehumanization, and FBI tactics. (1:55:55)

- Chinese military infiltration in the US, human #trafficking, and border security. (2:05:12)

- Fifth generation warfare and its impact on the US military and society. (2:13:16)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





