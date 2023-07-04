https://gettr.com/post/p2kmrpz21ee

6/26/2023 【Nicole on The Wayne Dupree Podcast】Nicole: What the CCP fears the most is not the US presidential candidates, the White House, or US government institutions, but the American people. We must eradicate the CCP's infiltration within the US and let the American people be the true masters of the US Congress and courts.

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





6/26/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里播客节目】妮可：中共最害怕的不是美国总统候选人、白宫或美国政府机构，而是美国的人民。我们必须清理中共在美国内部的渗透，让美国人民成为美国国会和法院的真正主人吧！

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



