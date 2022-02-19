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Flat Earth Meetup highlights with FEA, ODD, & Globebusters! filmed by ODD ✅
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14 views • February 19, 2022
This was back in 2017 when I lived in Denver. It was a good time. You should get Dave's app and check out the orange and blue dots around you, hit them up with a message and have your own meetup. You will be glad that you did.
Triple Truth ODDcast
Tonights show will be fully available on Youtube and Rokfin.
Sean Hibbeler can still use a hand with funding for his documentary project. Support if you can. Anything helps.
https://gofund.me/648fbd27
https://thenextlevel2022.com/
O.D.D Truth-A-Vision (ODD TV):
https://ODDTV.link/ODD-TV-LINKTREE
Sean Hibbeler (Hibbeler Productions):
https://ODDTV.link/Hibbeler-Rokfin
https://hibbelerproductions.com/films
https://www.instagram.com/hibbeler_productions/
Dave Weiss (DITRH):
https://www.FlatEarthDave.com/
https://ODDTV.link/FE-APP-GooglePlay
https://ODDTV.link/FE-APP-AppleStore
Triple Truth ODDcast
Tonights show will be fully available on Youtube and Rokfin.
Sean Hibbeler can still use a hand with funding for his documentary project. Support if you can. Anything helps.
https://gofund.me/648fbd27
https://thenextlevel2022.com/
O.D.D Truth-A-Vision (ODD TV):
https://ODDTV.link/ODD-TV-LINKTREE
Sean Hibbeler (Hibbeler Productions):
https://ODDTV.link/Hibbeler-Rokfin
https://hibbelerproductions.com/films
https://www.instagram.com/hibbeler_productions/
Dave Weiss (DITRH):
https://www.FlatEarthDave.com/
https://ODDTV.link/FE-APP-GooglePlay
https://ODDTV.link/FE-APP-AppleStore
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