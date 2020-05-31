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A LIST OF HUNDREDS OF SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS REPORTING FALSIFIED DEATH CERTIFICATES (VIDEO)
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43 views • May 31, 2020
The COVID19 PLANdemic is a world-wide, False Flag HOAX event; it is proven to be less dangerous than the yearly, COMMON FLU. The 100% PREVENTION & CURE is well known to be HYDROXYCHLOQUINE & ZINC, just as President Trump & numerous Medical Doctors have been saying. No other cure, prevention, or vaccination is needed, this generic drug treatment has a minimal cost, very few side effects (way better than an untested new drug or vaccine), and the drug has a several decades SAFETY Track Record going back to 1934 when first created by Bayer. The world governments are trying to keep the Sheeple on House Arrest as long as possible, to bankrupt the world, collapse the economy, roll in the troops to push martial law, finish installing the 5G system, and to bring forth the Illuminati's NEW WORLD ORDER agenda that is being pushed by the United Nations criminals. The ongoing LOCK DOWN has nothing to do with this year's flu, it is all about CONTROL so the world governments can roll out the New World Order agenda. So many people are complete zombies right now. They keep watching the FAKE Mainstream Media News to find out what the government wants them to beLIEve. They refuse to do their own research, they refuse to open their eyes, they refuse to use their brains, they refuse to open their minds to start thinking for themselves.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
Link to all of the social media posts from people whistleblowing about the FALSIFIED DEATH CERTIFICATES
https://www.facebook.com/beth.cheriseee/media_set?set=a.10222005538865950&type=3
tbirdlauderdale on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBW6W3MDrAntB2yoyFqmSHg
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
Link to all of the social media posts from people whistleblowing about the FALSIFIED DEATH CERTIFICATES
https://www.facebook.com/beth.cheriseee/media_set?set=a.10222005538865950&type=3
tbirdlauderdale on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBW6W3MDrAntB2yoyFqmSHg
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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