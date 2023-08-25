Create New Account
The Role of Male and Females in The Church
Heavenly Glory
Published Yesterday

The LORD created mankind in His own image; male and female created He them. Gen.1:27.  God appointed the different roles, and positions for men and women in the church. Women are not to teach or preach usurping the authority given to man.  

witchcraftfemalemalefornicationjezebelbaal worshipgods imagewomen pastorsfalse prophetess

