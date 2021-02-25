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https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-156-reasons-for-strangeness-we-are-seeing-across-the-planet
David DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discusses societal changes as our Earth shifts to a cooler climate as the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum intensifies, a 400-year cycle in our Sun which will affect crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is a timeline for what you can expect from now to 2023.
•China moves its military to Venezuela
•Northern China grow zones contract, food production from Venezuela to supply China
•How Grand Solar Minimums effect China
•China set up for food production in Northern Africa
•China cannot supply itself any longer with wheat
•Earth’s atmosphere shifting Rare cyclones and Medicanes on 50 Year cycles
•Earliest ever recorded snow in Japan 2018 August
•Micro-Plastics in the oceans and airline exhaust pollution
•Japan 3x annual rainfall totals 2018
•India 4x annual rainfall totals 2018
•Growing in a water environment Aquaculture for food production
•Ocean cooling cycles Atlantic Ocean
•Winter forecast Northern Hemisphere
•Tunisia six months of rain in a day 2018
•Reasons for the Strangeness in the World We are Seeing
•Why corporate media is covering the global crop losses
•Every major wheat producer on the planet declined in production except one, Argentina
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