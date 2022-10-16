Create New Account
Imminent Cataclysm and the Plan to Survive the Great Reset 2046 Greg Reese
Truth Liberty Freedom
Published a month ago |

the great reset? 2012 was a conditioning. 2045-2047... sun ejects massive coronal fart. electrical more than fusion.. earth magnetic poles shift in a day. Vedic Kali Yuga, armageddon, end of time. However, based on all of this 'MATH' and fake history, this may all be complete bullshit - at least as far as the timeline goes.  Anatoly Fomenko - lunar eclipse research led to discrepancy with historical calendar data... several centuries (dark ages) may never have happened at all and we are NOT in the year 2022.

armageddonmayan calendar2045great resetkali yugamagnetic pole shiftsun coronal mass ejectionanatoly fomenko

