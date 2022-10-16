Imminent Cataclysm and the Plan to Survive the Great Reset 2046 Greg Reese

the great reset? 2012 was a conditioning. 2045-2047... sun ejects massive coronal fart. electrical more than fusion.. earth magnetic poles shift in a day. Vedic Kali Yuga, armageddon, end of time. However, based on all of this 'MATH' and fake history, this may all be complete bullshit - at least as far as the timeline goes. Anatoly Fomenko - lunar eclipse research led to discrepancy with historical calendar data... several centuries (dark ages) may never have happened at all and we are NOT in the year 2022.