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8 Keto Chicken Taco Soup
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11 views • June 10, 2021
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8. Keto Chicken Taco Soup
Preparation time: 5 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
🍽 Servings: 1
Ingredients:
50g diced Chicken Breasts
2 Tbsp diced White Onion
1 Tbsp diced Red Bell Pepper
1 clove Garlic, crushed
1 Tbsp minced Jalapenos
1.5 cups Chicken Stock
1/3 cup sugar-free Tomato Sauce
1 Tbsp Olive Oil
2 tsp Taco Spice Mix
50g diced Avocado
Fresh Cilantro for garnish
Procedure:
1) Sear chicken pieces slightly in olive oil.
2) Add garlic, onions, bell peppers, and jalapenos. Sweat until aromatic.
3) Add spice mix, stock, and tomato sauce. Simmer for 10-15 minutes.
4) Ladle into a bowl and top with avocados and cilantro.
➡️ Nutritional Information:
Energy - 300 kcal
Protein - 12g (16%)
Fat - 25g (74%)
Carbohydrates - 7g (9%)
Fiber - 4g
https://bit.ly/3gmr2yK
8. Keto Chicken Taco Soup
Preparation time: 5 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
🍽 Servings: 1
Ingredients:
50g diced Chicken Breasts
2 Tbsp diced White Onion
1 Tbsp diced Red Bell Pepper
1 clove Garlic, crushed
1 Tbsp minced Jalapenos
1.5 cups Chicken Stock
1/3 cup sugar-free Tomato Sauce
1 Tbsp Olive Oil
2 tsp Taco Spice Mix
50g diced Avocado
Fresh Cilantro for garnish
Procedure:
1) Sear chicken pieces slightly in olive oil.
2) Add garlic, onions, bell peppers, and jalapenos. Sweat until aromatic.
3) Add spice mix, stock, and tomato sauce. Simmer for 10-15 minutes.
4) Ladle into a bowl and top with avocados and cilantro.
➡️ Nutritional Information:
Energy - 300 kcal
Protein - 12g (16%)
Fat - 25g (74%)
Carbohydrates - 7g (9%)
Fiber - 4g
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