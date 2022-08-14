Faith & Liberty #37 - Maximum Effort

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Faith & Liberty #37 - Streamed live on May 12th, 2022.
Needless to say, local mainstream media did NOT exert maximum effort in reporting on PPC Leader Maxime Bernier's visit to PEI last weekend. But we did.
\ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \
Faith & Liberty -- Thurs 6-9pm EST
https://faithandliberty.ca/