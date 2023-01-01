Create New Account
RUSSIAN IS 1 AND 2 UP -CLOSE IN WAR THUNDER
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
Maybe the IS2 isn't that bad? Too bad I get a rout on a bad map and a uptier yet you still get to see how well these are capable of doing. And how poorly as well, They were not game changers in real life, but they can do OK in game. ;)

technologygamingtankswarthunderpanzer

