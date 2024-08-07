The Power of Blessing with Pastor Kerry Kirkwood

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Pastor Kerry Kirkwood, founder of Trinity Fellowship Church in Tyler, Texas, joins Eileen to talk about his book, The Power of Blessing. He shares his epiphany that started him on the journey to help everyone understand what God declares about blessing and curses and how using this knowledge will change your life!





