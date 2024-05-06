THE PACE OF THE RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE IS DISCOURAGING TO THE UKRAINIAN ARMY

Russian missiles continue pounding Ukrainian military and industrial facilities that support the operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the frontlines. In particular, on the night of May 6, a series of Russian strikes were recorded on the border Sumy and Kharkiv regions. Explosions also thundered in the Dnepropetrovsk region and the western areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Ukrainian authorities confirmed damage to some energy facilities in Sumy. As a result of the attack, the Ukrainian military could no longer transfer military equipment by electric locomotives via the railways to the war-torn regions.

The constant Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities put severe pressure on the heavily damaged energy system of the entire country.

At the same time, aircraft of the Russian tactical aviation are pounding Ukrainian military positions near the frontlines, assuring the further advance of the Russian troops in different directions. On May 4, a Russian precision strike damaged the strategically important bridge on the outskirts of Pokrovsk, which was used for military supplies to the Ukrainian garrison in the Avdeevka direction.

Damage to the Ukrainian rear assures the rapid Russian advance on the battlefield. On May 5, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed full control of one of the main strongholds on the northern flank in the Avdeevka direction, the town of Ocheretino. Moreover, the Russian flag is already waving over the village of Arkhangelskoe located nearby. The town of Novokalinovo is also under Russian control, despite Ukrainian attempts to counterattack. Russian forces are expanding their zone of control to the south, battles have already approached the outskirts of Novopokrovskoe.

The Ukrainian military is trying to determine the direction of a further Russian advance. The town of Pokrovsk to the west was turned into a fortress and large forces continue reinforcing the defense. The Russian army may continue offensive operations towards the village of Nova Poltavka to the north in order to cut the road between Pokrovsk and Kostyantinovka. In the case of success, large Ukrainian forces deployed in the area of New York risk being surrounded from three directions.

The rapid development of the Russian offensive from Ocheretino deprives the Ukrainian army of the opportunity to build a long-term defense and forces it to constantly counterattack with insufficient forces, losing their precious reserves. The Ukrainian military is trying to gain new footholds under Russian fire in positions inconvenient for defense.

In their turn, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, pushed by the NATO military, continue pinpoint attacks aimed to probe Russian defenses in the Crimean Peninsula. On the night of May 6, up to five unmanned boats were destroyed near its western coast. The main attack on Crimea with Western weapons is expected to take place in the coming days.

