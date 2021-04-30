© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jerry Riverside And His New Trans Girl Friend [Parody]
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • April 30, 2021
Jerry Riverside [Gerardo Rivera] introduces his Tran Girlfriend Rashida [Tlaib] to the world after she transitioned into a lamp post. The purpose is to demonstrate the absurdity of transgender and transhumanism. The cover photo shows a Kitchen Sink since Democrats and Republicans do not know the basics of a sink.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.