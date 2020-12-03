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'HOST OF ELECTION ODDITIES' POINTS TO 'LARGE SCALE COUP' TO BRING DOWN TRUMP
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234 views • December 03, 2020
Sky News host Rowan Dean says the battle for the Oval Office is "still actually heating up". “Overnight we learned that Pennsylvania looks like going to the Supreme Court,” he said. One Pennsylvania judge has said the Trump team has a "likelihood to succeed" in giving state legislators the power to choose the members of the electoral college. “If we are all honest, many of us know deep down that the election was dodgy,” Mr Dean said. “The sheer scale of the alleged coup, because that's what we're really talking about, leaves many people simply too terrified to believe that the left in their hatred of Trump could really be so corrupt”.
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