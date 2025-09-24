BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Chopping brocco-lay!
wolfburg
wolfburg
4 views • 1 day ago
The reggae concert bursts with syncopated guitar skanks, deep rolling bass, and bright, rhythmic drums, Steel pans weave melodic lines over the groove, Two vibrant vocalists blend call-and-response harmonies, Live percussion, horns, and natural background sounds evoke Caribbean energy and unity

There's a lady I know If I didn't know her She'd be the stranger I didn't see Cool as the breeze, oh yeah And this lady, she went to the market She picked up some organic broccoli She brought it home... She's chopping broccoli Chopping brocco-lee Chopping brocco-lee-oh Chopping brocco-lee-oh She's chopping brocco-lay! Chopping brocco-lay! She's chopping brocco-loco -lay -eaa -eaa -eaa--eeee

hornsthe reggae concert bursts with syncopated guitar skanksdeep rolling bassand brightrhythmic drumssteel pans weave melodic lines over the groovetwo vibrant vocalists blend call-and-response harmonieslive percussionand natural background sounds evoke caribbean energy and unity
