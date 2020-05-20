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OBEY DO WHAT THE LEFT SAY OR YOU WILL GO AWAY!
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7 views • May 20, 2020
The Left is using this Plandemic to take our rights away and if you say something you are subject to being attacked by the them. It is at the point that freedoms in America are a thing of the past and as long as the Dems continue this tyranny against the American people we will see the destruction of our great nation. Why is all of this happen now?
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