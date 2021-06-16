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WHY + HOW To Argue With Morons Online
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90 views • June 16, 2021
The fact is that many people spend their time on Twitter, on Reddit, and on Facebook arguing with people who they think are morons, those on the opposite side of the political spectrum of themselves. Many people see it as a time suck, and they definitely are not entirely correct, however there is a good strategy if you are going to spend any time in debates with such people, because, be cogent, and don't go ad hominem, because you aren't there to convince or berate them, you're there to sway the people in the middle, who haven't made up their minds.
#debate #ideology #morons
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#debate #ideology #morons
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Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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