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A disturbing glimpse into the future: Bill Gates, Elon Musk & the 4th Industrial Revolution
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23 views • July 17, 2020
Spiro, July 6, 2020
Welcome everyone, thanks for tuning in and congratulations! If you are reading or watching this, that means you have officially survived the first half of 2020. Something tells me, the second half will be just as crazy, if not more crazy than the first half was.
In this report we will be taking a glimpse of what the not too distant future may look like. Yes some of this will be speculation, but it is speculation projecting forward based on the facts we have today.
To be clear, the road humanity is being led down does not look very human at all according to the social engineers AKA technocrats who are deciding and dictating what the future of humanity looks like for us, we have no say according to the elite.
Watch this report and decide for yourself, will humanity benefit from this projected future? or will this digitalized system of control be the final nail in the coffin of free will and expression of individuality.
IN MICHIGAN, HOUSE PASSES BILL TO ‘VOLUNTARILY’ BEGIN PLACING HUMAN IMPLANTABLE MICROCHIPS INTO THE BODIES OF ALL STATE GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/michigan-house-passes-bill-voluntarily-begin-placing-human-implantable-microchips-iall-state-government-employees/
World Economic Forum's 4th Industrial Revolution
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpW9JcWxKq0
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gBQ0oOABJaGB/
Mass-Tracking COVI-PASS Immunity Passports To Be Rolled Out In 15 Countries
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/mass-tracking-covi-pass-immunity-passports-be-rolled-out-15-countries
Digital Tattoo
https://whatis.techtarget.com/definition/digital-tattoo
An Invisible Quantum Dot 'Tattoo' Could Be Used to ID Vaccinated Kids
https://www.sciencealert.com/an-invisible-quantum-dot-tattoo-is-being-suggested-to-id-vaccinated-kids
Human Mind Control of Rat Cyborg’s Continuous Locomotion with Wireless Brain-to-Brain Interface
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-36885-0
Michigan Makes Worker Microchips Voluntary ... Wait, What?
https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/security/a33003219/michigan-bill-worker-microchips-rfid/
Bill Gates Calls for a “Digital Certificate” to Identify Who Received COVID-19 Vaccine
https://www.newsbreak.com/news/0OdBn0BX/bill-gates-calls-for-a-digital-certificate-to-identify-who-received-covid-19-vaccine
CIA Mind Control
https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/search/site/mk%20ultra
Forgot To Include RFID Vaccine Needles
https://www.dcvmn.org/IMG/pdf/2019_rommelag_vaccine_packaging_cpad_apiject_-blue_bklt_158-min_sm.pdf
***
Spiro
https://www.youtube.com/c/Spiro1o_rips/
https://twitter.com/o_rips
Welcome everyone, thanks for tuning in and congratulations! If you are reading or watching this, that means you have officially survived the first half of 2020. Something tells me, the second half will be just as crazy, if not more crazy than the first half was.
In this report we will be taking a glimpse of what the not too distant future may look like. Yes some of this will be speculation, but it is speculation projecting forward based on the facts we have today.
To be clear, the road humanity is being led down does not look very human at all according to the social engineers AKA technocrats who are deciding and dictating what the future of humanity looks like for us, we have no say according to the elite.
Watch this report and decide for yourself, will humanity benefit from this projected future? or will this digitalized system of control be the final nail in the coffin of free will and expression of individuality.
IN MICHIGAN, HOUSE PASSES BILL TO ‘VOLUNTARILY’ BEGIN PLACING HUMAN IMPLANTABLE MICROCHIPS INTO THE BODIES OF ALL STATE GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/michigan-house-passes-bill-voluntarily-begin-placing-human-implantable-microchips-iall-state-government-employees/
World Economic Forum's 4th Industrial Revolution
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpW9JcWxKq0
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gBQ0oOABJaGB/
Mass-Tracking COVI-PASS Immunity Passports To Be Rolled Out In 15 Countries
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/mass-tracking-covi-pass-immunity-passports-be-rolled-out-15-countries
Digital Tattoo
https://whatis.techtarget.com/definition/digital-tattoo
An Invisible Quantum Dot 'Tattoo' Could Be Used to ID Vaccinated Kids
https://www.sciencealert.com/an-invisible-quantum-dot-tattoo-is-being-suggested-to-id-vaccinated-kids
Human Mind Control of Rat Cyborg’s Continuous Locomotion with Wireless Brain-to-Brain Interface
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-36885-0
Michigan Makes Worker Microchips Voluntary ... Wait, What?
https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/security/a33003219/michigan-bill-worker-microchips-rfid/
Bill Gates Calls for a “Digital Certificate” to Identify Who Received COVID-19 Vaccine
https://www.newsbreak.com/news/0OdBn0BX/bill-gates-calls-for-a-digital-certificate-to-identify-who-received-covid-19-vaccine
CIA Mind Control
https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/search/site/mk%20ultra
Forgot To Include RFID Vaccine Needles
https://www.dcvmn.org/IMG/pdf/2019_rommelag_vaccine_packaging_cpad_apiject_-blue_bklt_158-min_sm.pdf
***
Spiro
https://www.youtube.com/c/Spiro1o_rips/
https://twitter.com/o_rips
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