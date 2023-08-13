LOVING AND PRAYING FOR OTHERS, Galatians 5:14; 1 Corinthians 13:1-13; 20230812

LOVING AND PRAYING FOR OTHERS

Galatians 5:14; 1 Corinthians 13:1-13; Luke 10:25-37; John 15:9-14; GOD’s Sabbath: 202300812

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)



3. Loving and Praying for Others in all churches, communities, co-workers, upon the saved and unsaved; pastors, leaders, and members; for GOD to control governments; the military, politicians, schools, institutions, businesses, and citizens; and for the health of people in homes, on the streets, and hospitals. Out of compassion, reach out to our neighbors and be helpful to everyone:



Galatians 5:14:

14 For all the law is fulfilled in one word, even in this; Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. Amen!

Romans 13:8 - Love Your Neighbor:

8 Owe no man any thing, but to love one another: for he that loveth another hath fulfilled the law. Amen!

Romans 13:10:

Love worketh no ill to his neighbour: therefore love is the fulfilling of the law. Amen!

Galatians 6:2:



Bear ye one another’s burdens, and so fulfil the law of Christ. Amen!

1 Corinthians 13:1-13:

1

Though I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, and have not charity, I am become as sounding brass, or a tinkling cymbal.

2 And though I have the gift of prophecy, and understand all mysteries, and all knowledge; and though I have all faith, so that I could remove mountains, and have not charity, I am nothing.

3 And though I bestow all my goods to feed the poor, and though I give my body to be burned, and have not charity, it profiteth me nothing.

4 Charity suffereth long, and is kind; charity envieth not; charity vaunteth not itself, is not puffed up,

5 doth not behave itself unseemly, seeketh not her own, is not easily provoked, thinketh no evil;

6 rejoiceth not in iniquity, but rejoiceth in the truth;

7 beareth all things, believeth all things, hopeth all things, endureth all things.

8 Charity never faileth: but whether there be prophecies, they shall fail; whether there be tongues, they shall cease; whether there be knowledge, it shall vanish away.

9 For we know in part, and we prophesy in part.

10 But when that which is perfect is come, then that which is in part shall be done away.

11 When I was a child, I spake as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child: but when I became a man, I put away childish things.

12 For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face: now I know in part; but then shall I know even as also I am known.

13 And now abideth faith, hope, charity, these three; but the greatest of these is charity. Amen! 1 Corinthians 13:1-13

Luke 10:25-37:

25 And, behold, a certain lawyer stood up, and tempted Him, saying, Master, what shall I do to inherit eternal life?

26 He said unto him, What is written in the law? how readest thou?

27 And he answering said, Thou shalt love the LORD thy GOD with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy strength, and with all thy mind; and thy neighbour as thyself.

28 And he said unto him, Thou hast answered right: this do, and thou shalt live.

Amen! Luke 10:25-37



