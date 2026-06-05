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Mission Mind Control (1979) is an ABC News Close-Up documentary investigating the CIA's MKUltra program, which conducted mind control experiments using LSD, psychosurgery, parapsychology, and brain implants on unwitting subjects over three decades. The documentary exposes brainwashing techniques, ethical violations, and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals, featuring interviews with figures like John Gittinger (CIA psychologist), John Marks, Dr. Timothy Leary, and victim James Thornwell. Production Details: Executive Producer: Pamela Hill Producer and Writer: Paul Altmeyer Director: Richard Roy Broadcast: Aired on ABC, January 30, 1979 Additional Notes: The documentary includes archival footage, LSD simulation visuals, and preserved commercial breaks from its original broadcast. It was submitted as an entry for the 1979 Peabody Award