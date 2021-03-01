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Dr Zach Bush MD - Why We Shouldn't Aim For A New Normal | Modern Wisdom Podcast 286
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141 views • March 01, 2021
Modern Wisdom


Dr Zach Bush MD is a physician and educator specialising in internal medicine, endocrinology and hospice care.

The last 12 months have been a challenge. Everyone has come up against difficulties and can't wait to get back to some sense of normality, but by aiming for normal, are we missing out on an opportunity to become something better?

Expect to learn how to deal with a loss of meaning and identity during global crises, why unity and conformity are not the same thing, how losing diversity in the global microbiome is related to our immune system and much more...

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*Get 5% off products over £299 at ao.com excluding Gaming and Phones. Use Code: MODERN5. Discount code valid from 22/02/2021 and to be used before midnight on 22/03/2021. One discount code per qualifying transaction. Discount code cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer or cashback promotion, including AO Price Match Promise. AO reserves the right to vary or terminate the offer at any time. Offer has no cash value and cannot be used in stores. Subject to availability. Visit ao.com for full T&Cs here and Promotions Explained here.

Extra Stuff:
Check out Zach's website - https://zachbushmd.com/
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Check out Ion Biome - https://ionbiome.com/
Get my free Ultimate Life Hacks List to 10x your daily productivity → https://chriswillx.com/lifehacks/
To support me on Patreon (thank you): https://www.patreon.com/modernwisdom

#zachbush​ #biohacking​ #purpose​

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