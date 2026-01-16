Food Safety and PCR Testing, an interview with Daniel Roytas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Food safety relies on science, technology, and continuous improvement to protect public health. This conversation explores food testing from a high-level perspective, focusing on how different methods are used, why standards matter, and how science evolves over time. It encourages thoughtful discussion about testing, innovation, and best practices without losing sight of the shared goal of safe, trustworthy food systems. Watch the latest interview for more context and insights.
#FoodSafety #FoodScience #LabTesting #PublicHealth