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Employee Tells Bloomberg ‘I’m Pregnant’ — Bloomberg Tells Employee ‘Kill It’
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34 views • February 16, 2020
By Dean Garrison - February 16, 2020
Michael Bloomberg is a Democrat and Democrats like to kill “fetuses” so this story may very well be accurate.
Source: https://www.dcclothesline.com/2020/02/16/employee-tells-bloomberg-im-pregnant-bloomberg-tells-employee-kill-it/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
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Michael Bloomberg is a Democrat and Democrats like to kill “fetuses” so this story may very well be accurate.
Source: https://www.dcclothesline.com/2020/02/16/employee-tells-bloomberg-im-pregnant-bloomberg-tells-employee-kill-it/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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