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Bitcoins, Siblings and the Supernatural
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21 views • April 16, 2021
Freedomain Radio Listener Emails, 4 April 2013
0:15 - Are Bitcoins a ponzi scheme?
1:30 - What's the appropriate age gap between siblings?
5:25 - Should I call Child Protection Services?
7:40 - Corporations as fictional constructs
9:13 - Is there a non-coercive way to fund prisons?
14:57 - Can you explain natural and supernatural?
16:45 - What is real for you?
17:00 - Why can't the universe be god?
18:35 - Why does having a god mean enslavement?
22:00 - Explaining Wage Stagnation
23:40 - Do you promote libertarianism and individual rights?
24:40 - Are you for/against social safety nets/military spending?
26:40 - Are you for/against abortion?
26:54 - Are you for/against gay marriage/civil unions?
27:02 - How does population growth affect economic inequality?
28:29 - Is any instance in which a person can use physical force?
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
Donations gratefully accepted at http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
0:15 - Are Bitcoins a ponzi scheme?
1:30 - What's the appropriate age gap between siblings?
5:25 - Should I call Child Protection Services?
7:40 - Corporations as fictional constructs
9:13 - Is there a non-coercive way to fund prisons?
14:57 - Can you explain natural and supernatural?
16:45 - What is real for you?
17:00 - Why can't the universe be god?
18:35 - Why does having a god mean enslavement?
22:00 - Explaining Wage Stagnation
23:40 - Do you promote libertarianism and individual rights?
24:40 - Are you for/against social safety nets/military spending?
26:40 - Are you for/against abortion?
26:54 - Are you for/against gay marriage/civil unions?
27:02 - How does population growth affect economic inequality?
28:29 - Is any instance in which a person can use physical force?
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
Donations gratefully accepted at http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
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