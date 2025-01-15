BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
During his Senate confirmation hearing for Secretary of State, Marco Rubio stated that the notion of Ukraine returning to its pre-conflict borders is unrealistic
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
91 views • 3 months ago

During his Senate confirmation hearing for Secretary of State, Marco Rubio stated that the notion of Ukraine returning to its pre-conflict borders is unrealistic. 

Adding: The United States' official position on the Ukraine conflict must be that it should be brought to an end, nominated Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has said. 

"I think it should be the official position of the United States that this war should be brought to an end," Rubio said during a hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, when asked to elaborate on his decision late last year to vote against aid to Ukraine. 

The 53-year-old admitted that "this is not going to be an easy endeavor" and called for "everyone to be realistic." He suggested that conflict settlement could start with "some ceasefire" and require concessions by both Russia and Ukraine.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
