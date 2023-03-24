Create New Account
Probability Comparison: Rarest Human Mutations
From extra fingers and extra legs, to having Mermaid, Werewolf and Tree man syndrome, we shall compare the rarest conditions humanity ever known. What is the probability of giving birth to twins, triplets, quadruplets or even conjoined twins? How many people have the RH Null Golden Blood? How many are born with superior IQ above 178? Odds of being born with Gigantism? Watch this video to find out.


