‘Doctors, nurses… you have to stop this. People are dying every day,’ says retired UK policeman
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
Speaking about the COVID-19 vaccine, on Jan 18, 2022 Mark Sexton, a retired police constable from Birmingham, said:
“Please, police, doctors, nurses, paramedics, GP’s, you’ve have to speak out and stop this.
“People are dying en masse every day.” The full 5-minute video clip is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/A73He3OZ5sOY/
The letter that Mark Sexton wrote and refers to in the video is posted here:
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Marks-Statement-of-Events-2021:7

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
doctorsnursesvaxxspeaking outmark sexton

