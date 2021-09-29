DRs & Medical Freedom Advocates Take Center Stage in the Heartland | FREEDOM REVIVAL

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Last week Del joined some of the country's most prolific Medical Freedom Advocates on stage in Kansas City at the “Freedom Revival in the Heartland” event. Take a look at just some of the most powerful moments.
#FreedomRevivalInTheHeartland #Kansas #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW234